430 Kebbi Pilgrims Airlifted to Saudi Arabia

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Four hundred and thirty Kebbi State pilgrims were yesterday airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj via Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

The pilgrims, comprising males and females from three local government areas of Jega, Bagudo and Dandi, before their departure around 1:15p.m., were addressed by the state Amir Hajj, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Over 2,000 pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s hajj from the state.

While addressing the pilgrims, Malami enjoined them to be careful with their passports and luggage, adding: “Don’t accept any other luggage from anybody and don’t give your luggage to any persons. Be vigilante and remember what happened to that little girl from Jigawa State.

“Be good ambassadors of Kebbi State. When you get to Saudi Arabia, conduct yourselves in the manner that Allah will accept your Ibadah.”

The AGF stated that for the comfort of the pilgrims, a committee was set up by the state government to make provisions for the pilgrims’ welfare, health and security, stating that: “We also provided facilities and other associated logistics to make the hajj a hitch-free one.

“The government has made necessary arrangements for your comfort. May Allah see you through the journey and accept your Ibadah.

“The committee has done what they are expected to do. It’s now left for you to do what is expected of you when you get to Saudi Arabia. The passport you are holding is what will take you to Saudi Arabia and bring you back to Nigeria. I enjoin you to keep it well.

“We thank the state Governor Atiku Bagudu, for trusting in us with the Hajj responsibility. We also thank him for his commitment in making sure that the pilgrims from Kebbi State are comfortable in Saudi Arabia while performing the Hajj.”