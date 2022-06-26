Zidora Group Chair, Arinze Madueke’s Kindness

It is a fact that the success stories of most developed countries of the world have a lot to do with the pristine visions of some members of those societies. Therefore, true nationalism is when the visionary content of a man accommodates goals concerning his personal growth and development and that of his or her country in general.

In today’s Nigeria, one of the few who have risen above all odds to impact their society is Dr. Arinze Madueke. He is what he is today simply because he has refused to listen to the whispers of short span satisfactory contentment. He has also tried to change the narratives in many sectors of the economy in his capacity as Chairman of Zidora Group of Companies.

This great philanthropist owns several thriving businesses, including Zidora Travel and Tours, Zidora Errands & Logistics, Zidora Consults, Zidora Media and Communication Limited, Zidora Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, Zidora Real Estate, Zidora Agriculture and Food Services Limited and Arigo Technologies International Limited.

Interestingly, he has also been rendering invaluable services to humanity via his Zidora Aid Foundation, which gives succours to the needy in and outside the country. Through the Foundation, the Anambra High Chief has built houses and given scholarships to many indigent students.

His outstanding performance in various fields of life, through selfless services, as well as contributions to the social and economic development of Nigerians, have earned him recognition, both at home and abroad.

Despite his success, he relates well with people across all socio-economic classes.

He has contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy with his entrepreneurial ingenuity.

Interestingly, his beautiful wife, Chioma, has been most supportive of his chain of businesses. The mother of three is blessed with enviable leadership qualities, a factor that has also helped in the growth of the conglomerate.