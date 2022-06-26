Would Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku Be Lucky this Time?

What else does he want in life?

This is one of the rather queer questions often asked by many who know about his political ambition. While you may not blame those who ask this nagging question frequently, the truth seems to be that Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku, a successful businessman, desires a bigger platform to serve humanity.

This, therefore, explains his political trajectory since he ventured into politics in 2011.

But his sortie in the murky water of Nigerian politics in 2011 was, to put it mildly, unpalatable. He had aspired to win a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly on the platform of the then-ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). He, however, could not go beyond the party’s primaries. Again, in 2015, he had literally eyed the House of Representatives, where he had hoped to represent the Ibadan North Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prior to that time, he had established some businesses, including a hotel and a farm in the ancient city, so he could be closer to the grassroots.

But sadly, he lost at the party’s primaries to Saheed Fijabi, son of a popular Ibadan-born socialite and businessman, Akin Fijabi.

Ajanaku did not only lose the ticket, but he also lost a huge amount of money.

“It was a total loss. He was bitter, angry and dejected,” a source said.

Thereafter, he left the party for the Labour Party. But his ambition to be elected into the Green Chamber was met with a kiss of death, a situation that made him unhappy, distraught and utterly deflated. However, if you think that the multi-millionaire businessman has lost hope or has jettisoned his political ambition, you are wrong.

The incurable optimist, Society Watch gathered, is determined to give his people good representation. So, he has, once again, thrown his hat into the ring for the 2023 election. This time around, he is reportedly contesting on the platform of the Accord Party to represent Ibadan North/Southwest Federal Constituency. Already, many of his friends, fans and admirers are praying he would be luckier this time around.

Ajanaku, otherwise known as Don Dino, is indeed a lucky man. He has great business acumen and has made a name for himself in the real estate, oil and gas and hospitality businesses, and most recently, the media with his new radio station, Dux Fm. The happy-go-lucky guy has everything at his beck and call. He had joined the millionaires club at a very tender age when many of his mates were still tied to their mothers’ apron strings. He is a man-about-town, who storms social gatherings with his pockets lined with different currencies.