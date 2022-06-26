Latest Headlines
Children Parliament Calls on Traditional Rulers to Sign against FGM, Child Marriage
Medical Directors Canvass for Healthcare Reforms
‘Refrain from Granting Frivolous Injunctions’, CJN Warns
WHAT IS RIGHT?
The 6-3 majority opinion on carrying concealed guns is concerning. There is a difference between what the law says is right and what most of society thinks is right and that difference will allow more mass murders to be possible. Rethink the laws before somebody else is harmed.
Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia