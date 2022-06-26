  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

WHAT IS RIGHT?

The 6-3 majority opinion on carrying concealed guns is concerning. There is a difference between what the law says is right and what most of society thinks is right and that difference will allow more mass murders to be possible. Rethink the laws before somebody else is harmed.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

