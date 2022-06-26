The Dubai Girls Kicks off 2022 Travel with Raffle Competition

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

Nollywood actresses, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, are ready to embark on their trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nicknamed the Dubai Girls, the actresses have since 2018 been travelling to the city for fun and tourism.

However, for this year’s trip, the actresses are kicking it off with a raffle competition for fans. The winners will have the opportunity to join them on the trip which organisers say will be fun and full of surprises. They also have the opportunity to travel with a companion and spend five days in the iconic city.

Benefits and attractions include accommodation, meals and access to the activities of the Dubai Girls. Participants are expected to purchase their ticket to Dubai from any travel agent in Nigeria that is registered with Dubai Tourism. The deadline for purchase will end on August 12 and each of the actresses will choose two winners through a live Instagram session on August 15.

“Dubai is the beautiful city of gold with modern features and luxury at its peak! The safest city I have ever been to never had to worry about anything. When Dubai calls, I just pick my passport and go…no need to pack a bag!”

The trip is scheduled for September 5 to 12, 2022.