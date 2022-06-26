Sterling Homes Celebrates 12th Anniversary, Allocates Bungalows, Land to Customers in Mowe and Ibeju Lekki

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Sterling Homes, a property development company in Nigeria has allocated completed housing projects and lands to home owners at its ongoing developments at Havilah Courts, Mowe and Jewel Gardens Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki respectively. This grand ceremony was executed as part of the company’s week-long 12 years anniversary celebration.

Subscribers to the residential scheme, an affordable housing initiative commended the company for fulfilling its promise of timely delivery and using the best quality building materials despite the increasing cost of construction.

One of the subscribers, Mr. Mike Peters lauded the company for the impressive Havilah Court Project.

He said, “I subscribed to Havilah Court after I came across a post on the company’s Instagram page and I loved everything that I saw. Not only was the property super affordable, the estate layout, location and amenities surpassed my expectations. I congratulate Sterling Homes for successfully executing this massive project. They are trustworthy, they carried me along. Every one of their activities was documented and since it’s documented, it gives you the room to trust them. The allocation process was seamless. They gave me their word and kept to it. Happy Anniversary to them.”

Another satisfied customer who was introduced to Jewel Gardens through a property consultant affirmed the company’s integrity saying, “I am already a part of the Sterling Homes family. One of my realtor friends introduced me to Jewel Gardens and I bought it. Today, I am an active promoter of the company’s works and my children too not only have plots here but also encourage their friends to buy and invest with Sterling Homes. I love the speedy nature of the sale. I purchased it 2 months ago and I just got my land allocated today with all documentation handed to me. Their customer service is excellent, I will rate them 5 stars any day.”

Speaking about the allocation exercise and Sterling Homes’ 12th Anniversary, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, the Chief Executive Officer restated the company’s resolve to provide affordable and quality housing to Nigerians. He said, “owning a home is one of the best feelings ever. It is this aspiration that has propelled us these past 12 years to develop all the estates we have today. All our projects are situated in serene locations with perfect titles and without government issues.

“Sterling Homes has taken a step further in the fulfilment of its vision to make the home ownership process smooth and flexible for every Nigerian. We hold ourselves to the highest standards in real estate and we always deliver on our promises. We are very intentional about our relationship with our customers, and we deliver on their expectations in every way. I also want to appreciate all Sterling Homes subscribers for the trust they have placed in us over the past years. We exist to serve them and we will never let them down.” Adeyemi stated.

Sterling Homes is a renowned property development company that is setting the pace for the development of residential estates and creation of safe haven for individuals and families in Nigeria. It has contributed immensely to the nation’s housing demands within communities like Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, Mowe, Ikorodu and Ota amongst others.