On Top of His Game, Another Elevation for Senator Aduda 

HighLife

Say what you will about nepotism and ethnic discrimination in the Nigerian political arena, there is still a place for merits. This dynamic of meritocracy, while rare, still crops up from time to time. Currently, there is a unanimous argument that the nomination of Senator Philips Aduda as the Minority Leader of the Senate is one that was based on his merits. And if a lot of people are saying this, there has to be some truth to it.

Indeed, Aduda is his happiest at the moment. According to what he posted on his Twitter page, it is by “sheer providence and grace” that his colleagues deemed it fit to let him lead them in the capacity of the Chamber’s Minority Leader. It is also a big leap from his former role as Senate Minority Whip.

It has to be said that these are the days for Aduda to beam and shine. After all, he is not under the ruling party but a happy and passionate member of the opposing party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nevertheless, he still got to replace the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who decided to defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

For those familiar with Aduda’s career, the man representing Abuja Federal Capital Territory has been doing so since 2011. This is his third term as a Senator of the region and he has remained under the same PDP umbrella, a trait that is very rare these days. Thus, for his integrity, it is not strange that the other senators determined that Aduda would be the best person for the Minority Leader role.

Truly, it looks as if nothing can stop Aduda’s momentum. He is on top of his game and has full command of his faculties, abilities, and relationships. Knowing this, it is only a matter of time before another promotion sets him on the same level as some of the truly powerful politicians in the country.