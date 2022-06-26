Niyi Adegbonmire: The Homeboy Putting the Right Leg Forward

HighLife

Some of the most powerful men to have ever lived have either been politicians or had very close relations with politicians. This is one of the reasons that influential people never take it easy with politics but go all out to secure positions. It is not all of them that want to loot and loiter. Some, like Niyi Adegbonmire, are genuinely interested in the welfare of the people they aspire to represent.

There is no debating the fact that Adegbonmire is a dragon among men. He is one of those people who just have this captivating personality, enough to draw you in and leave you wanting him. His being a lawyer also does not help matters but only contributes to his amicable air of mystery. As such, when he declared his interest in the Ondo Central Senatorial seat, very few people thought to draw the rug out from under him. Instead, informed folks drew up their trousers and wrappers and swore to see him get the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

Unsurprisingly, it did not take much effort for Adegbonmire to decimate the senatorial ambitions of his rivals for the APC ticket. Of the 323 delegates who were accredited and voted during the primary that was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Adegbonmire got a total of 144.

This shows that he almost got 45 per cent of the entire votes cast by the delegates, leaving the remaining 55% to be shared by the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura (who got 88 votes), Ilesola Akinpelumi (who got 45 votes), Tola Awosika (who got 44 votes), Wunmi Olatunji (who got 2 votes), and Adeniran Oyebade (who did not get any vote). Without a doubt, Adegbonmire is set to take home the senatorial trophy and represent his people. It will be an era worth