NECO Begins 2022 Senior School Examination Monday

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council NECO has revealed that it would start the conduct of the Senior Secondary School Examination (Internal) on Monday.

The Head Information and Public Relations of the council, Mr Azeez Sani disclosed in a statement yesterday.

Sani said everything to ensure a seamless conduct of the examination has been put in place before asking educational institutions, parents and candidates to disregard any information to the contrary.

“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to disregard any speculation on the alleged postponement of the examination” Sani said.

He said in the statement that candidates are to be examined in 76 Subjects during the examination which will end on August 12.