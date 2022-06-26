  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

MTN Foundation  Donates Music Studio to MUSON

Life & Style | 2 days ago

In continuation of its support for the creative arts, MTN Foundation recently commissioned a music studio and musical instruments donated to the MUSON School of Music.

Since 2006, the MTN Foundation, in partnership with MUSON, has fully funded and developed over 350 music scholars, providing scholarship awards for a two-year diploma. The awards cover tuition, transportation and resource materials among others, after which students are awarded an internationally recognised Diploma in Music on graduation.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya emphasised that the foundation is donating “because we believe in you and we believe you have what it takes to brace global stages and showcase your talent.”

The items donated by the MTN Foundation include a fully equipped digital music studio, 30 laptops, one unit of Professional 4 and a half Octaves Marimba, custom series, one unit of Malltech 4.0 Octave Bob Becker Ragtime Xylophone, one unit of Viscount Unico 400 Organ – A 3 manual organ with 32 notes pedalboard, 56 Register Tabs plus 7 Orchestral Registers, four Units of Stentor Conservatoire Violin, 3 Units of Armstrong USA Trumpets and 3 units of Essex EUP-116 Upright Piano.

