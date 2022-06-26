  • Sunday, 26th June, 2022

MCSN Holds AGM to Elect Board Members June 29

Latest | 7 hours ago

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) has revealed plans to hold its 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, June 29.

During the meeting, according to the musical body, one of the businesses fixed for the day is the election into its Board (General Council) of the society.

In a statement by its corporate communication office yesterday, the organisation said: “It is this part of the agenda of the AGM that has generated the most interest as several members of the society have in the past wondered if elections are ever held on the board.

“Other items on the agenda of the AGM include the receipt and consideration of the Chairman’s report of events and developments as of December 2021.

“To also receive and approve the Directors’ Report for the year ended 31 st December 2021. The meeting will receive and approve the Financial Reports for the year ended 31 st December 2021 and the Auditors’ Reports thereon.”

On the preparation for the AGM, the Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran declared that everything has been put in place to make the AGM successful.

Ayilaran said the elections into the general council of the society have become necessary because of the need to make the board more representative of the various genre of music

