Groups backs safety enforcement campaign on Nigeria roads

Folalumi Alaran

The Greenlight Initiative has said it was working with the Young African Leaders Initiative, YALI, to advocate for meaningful involvement of the youth in road safety as part of the sustainable development goals to regulate road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

They warned that the traffic safety program was imperative owing to the fact that a large number of young people death have been attributable to road traffic crashes.

Speaking at the Advocacy programme, Simon Patrick Obi, Executive Director GreenLight Initiative said: ” We are proud to be partnering with Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) – an initiative of the U.S. government to groom African leaders”

” The World Health Organization through the Global Status Report revealed that road traffic fatalities are the number one single biggest killer of young people around the world. Every day more than 1000 young people are killed on the world road”

“The Local Action project will further boost our efforts in promoting road safety and advocating for meaningful youth participation in road safety”. He said.

On his part, Mr. Okafor Innocent, coordinator of the YALI Abuja Network, stated that the program, which has the support of the US Embassy in Nigeria, largely focuses on the goal of cultivating young, energetic leaders who can participate in policy implementation.

He added that his network will soon embark on an aggressive advocacy enforcement programme across the country to cap road traffic crashes nationwide.