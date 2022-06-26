Foundation Fetes 70 Widows, Task Corporate Organisations on Magnanimity

Gilbert Ekugbe

Tender Heart Foundation has gifted 70 widows with foodstuffs and clothes worth over N1 million to cushion the effect of poverty in the country.

The Founder of the Foundation, Lady Sally Othihiwa, at the presentation ceremony to commemorate the International Widow’s day in Makoko area of Lagos, said the move was to join the global community to celebrate widows in the society by putting smiles on their faces.

She however called on corporate bodies and well-to-do-Nigerians to join in the fight against poverty in Nigeria.

“As you can see here, their needs are enormous for only one foundation to do. One person cannot do it, so we need donations. We need people to have a heart of charity. I will encourage Nigerians and network individuals to support us when we go out to solicit for support, donation to assist us,” she said.

She added: There is poverty in the land and how we can reduce poverty if we fold our hands. We must come together to support charity, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs).”

According to her, the Foundation is on the mission to empower underprivileged women and young girls through relevant education, skills development, innovative healthcare and focused livelihood programs.