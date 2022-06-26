Ex-Governor Nnamani Condoles with Obaigbena over Mum’s Demise

Ugo Aliogo

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has sent a message of condolence to the Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and his family over the passage of their matriarch, Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

Princess Obaigbena passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, after a brief illness. She was aged 87.



The matriarch of the Obaigbena family left her footprints as the Chief Nursing Officer in the old Bendel State and later, Delta State, where she served meritoriously.



She also served three successive governments in Delta State as Special Adviser, deploying her robust wealth of experience in health sector management to serve her people, community and the state.



In his condolence message, Senator Nnamani also condoled with the government and people of Delta State over the demise of the Princess of Owa Kingdom.



According to the Senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, “Mama’s exit is painful but we cannot question the will of God. We are consoled that she left positive footprints in the sands of time.



“There is no doubt that her exit has created a huge vacuum in your family, Ika community and Delta State but take solace in the fact that she lived an eventful and accomplished life worthy of emulation.



“The avalanche of encomiums on her since her demise is a manifestation of her good deeds while she was alive.

“Her good neighbourliness, philanthropy, community services and commitment to peace and unity endeared her to many who came across her.

“Your success story and those of your siblings is an eloquent testimony that your mother was a caring, disciplined and responsible woman who taught her children good virtues.



“She was a pleasant mother to so many, full of life and hope. She was a devout Christian who promoted evangelism and indeed touched the lives of people in many positive ways,” Nnamani explained.



Senator Nnamani reminded the bereaved family of the need to uphold those rare attributes of hard work, kindness, honesty, perseverance and courage that their mother was known for.



He prayed that God in His infinite mercy grant her eternal rest and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.