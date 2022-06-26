  • Sunday, 26th June, 2022

DSS Rescues 94-year-old Mother of Jigawa Senatorial Candidate

Latest | 12 hours ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Department of State Security (DSS), Kano Command, yesterday rescued Hajia Binta Ibrahim, a 94-year-old mother of Jigawa senatorial candidate, Ibrahim Gaya.

Hajia Ibrahim was abducted on Wednesday at about 2.00 am at her Kiyawa country home by some gunmen.

A family source said the senatorial candidate of Jigawa South, who is also a House of Representatives member from Kiyawa, reported the matter to the DSS, two days ago.

“As God would have it, our mother was rescued by the operatives two days after the report of the case to DSS in Kano. We did not pay a single Kobo as ransom.”

The family member said the abductors of Hajia Binta had earlier demanded N100m ransom and were rescued unhurt by the DSS.

When contacted, the DSS declined commenting on the incident. However, an official of the service confirmed the operations and the rescue of the senatorial candidate’s mother.

According to the security source, the DSS rescued Hajia Ibrahim at about 4.00am on Saturday after storming the Kidnappers den.

Already, the lawmaker is said to have received his mother in good health and they are on their way back home.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.