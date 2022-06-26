DSS Rescues 94-year-old Mother of Jigawa Senatorial Candidate

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Department of State Security (DSS), Kano Command, yesterday rescued Hajia Binta Ibrahim, a 94-year-old mother of Jigawa senatorial candidate, Ibrahim Gaya.

Hajia Ibrahim was abducted on Wednesday at about 2.00 am at her Kiyawa country home by some gunmen.

A family source said the senatorial candidate of Jigawa South, who is also a House of Representatives member from Kiyawa, reported the matter to the DSS, two days ago.

“As God would have it, our mother was rescued by the operatives two days after the report of the case to DSS in Kano. We did not pay a single Kobo as ransom.”

The family member said the abductors of Hajia Binta had earlier demanded N100m ransom and were rescued unhurt by the DSS.

When contacted, the DSS declined commenting on the incident. However, an official of the service confirmed the operations and the rescue of the senatorial candidate’s mother.

According to the security source, the DSS rescued Hajia Ibrahim at about 4.00am on Saturday after storming the Kidnappers den.

Already, the lawmaker is said to have received his mother in good health and they are on their way back home.