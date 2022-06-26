Candy Bleakz Arrives with  Exciting Debut ‘FIRE EP’

After a long run delivering several hits in the music scene, Candy Bleakz returns with a project aptly called the “Fire EP”. Her statement is very clear – she is redy to finally ready to let the word hear her out with the release of this project further projecting her.

The six-track project is a blend of distinct, vibrant sounds that show Candy’s versatility and her newly found street house sound. It is a clear display of Candy’s sonic growth since her first single, “Owo Osu”.

The tape features the two lead singles from the project “Red” and the widely successful street favourite “Tikuku”. Alongside “Dragon” and “Water”, these songs are exciting upbeat songs that borrow from the buzzing Naija-tinged Amapiano sounds alongside memorable lyrics and melodies. On these songs Candy self appraises her personality re-emphasising her confidence in her sound and her relevance in the industry.

In “Atenu”, lauds the every day hustle of the average Nigerian who does anything to make ends meet and on “Sango” she goes back to her hip hop roots, and delivers bars in Yoruba, on a trap infused record. She chants, “Sango! Ina wa lenu mi (I’ve got fire in my mouth)” indicating that like the ancient Yoruba deity Sango she spits fire on any track she’s on; and she backs that heavily with this project.

Speaking on this project, Candy says “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve worked so hard trying to finetune my sound while keeping it fresh with the usual energy that is expected from a Candy track. The project is fun and will definitely make people dance”.

When asked her what she wanted to say to her Dragons, a nickname she has given her fans she said, “I love my fans! This is for them…for riding with me so far on my journey, each track on this project is special and memorable”

The Fire EP is a unique blend of several genres and styles of music put together that compliments Candy’s sound and high tempo.