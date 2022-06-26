  • Sunday, 26th June, 2022

Buhari Rejoices with Sanwo-Olu at 57

Latest | 11 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he marks his 57th birthday on June 25.

The president, in a release yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the political leader on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

Buhari noted the visionary leadership of the governor in Lagos State, with impact on infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

As the former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation and banker turns 57, the President believed his vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would keep and prosper the Governor of Lagos State and his family.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.