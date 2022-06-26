Buhari Rejoices with Sanwo-Olu at 57

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he marks his 57th birthday on June 25.

The president, in a release yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the political leader on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

Buhari noted the visionary leadership of the governor in Lagos State, with impact on infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

As the former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation and banker turns 57, the President believed his vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would keep and prosper the Governor of Lagos State and his family.