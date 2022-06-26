Battle to Stay Afloat … Tobi Adegboyega Fights On

HighLife

Nigerians will always stand out no matter where they are or what they are doing. Although this used to play to our advantage, these days, it is one of the biggest negatives to being a Nigerian in a developed nation like the United Kingdom (UK). Well, a Nigerian Pastor who is the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation, for short) has gotten into trouble with the UK government. His church, SPAC Nation, is the object of contention.

The news has spread far and wide that Tobi Adegboyega’s pentecostal church based in London, England, has gotten the attention of the UK government. A High Court recently ordered that the church be closed on the grounds of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in church operations.

According to reports, Adegboyega’s SPAC Nation was suspected of mismanaging funds and putting up an image for the public that is not true. As a result, the court investigated the church’s operations and found that Adegboyega and his staff could not properly account for about £1.87 million (around N950 million) of outgoing funds. Moreover, the court was convinced that the church’s operations were not transparent and could negatively impact public interest considering the nature of the establishment.

If anybody knows anything about Adegboyega’s SPAC Nation, the sanction should not come as much of a surprise. The church has always raised eyebrows due to its radical representation. Adegboyega, for example, is known to be a ‘bling-bling’ preacher, someone who does not mind dressing in very expensive attire, wearing very bright and high-priced jewellery, and using even more costly cars. In fact, last time, Adegboyega received knocks on social media for attending Davido’s O2 Arena concert and spraying the singer a sea of pounds at a restaurant in London.

However, despite the ban on his church, sources say that Adegboyega is still fighting to hold off the court. They say that he is not discouraged and will do all that he can to keep the church open. The outcome is not decided yet, but it will be soon. Whether Adegboyega comes out strong or is beaten to the ground remains a matter of speculation.