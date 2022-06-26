Adegbuyi Ogunaike at 40: Young and Getting It Right!

HighLife

Time is one of the most credible measures of human accomplishment. It is why we all celebrate young people who are doing amazing things with their lives. If they waited until they were 80 years old, for example, before building a spectacular events and logistics company, nobody would sing their praises genuinely. That is why the world is celebrating Adegbuyi Ogunaike Jnr. as he clocks 40 years.

Among Nigeria’s 200+ million people, there are very few people on the same level as Ogunaike with regards to the deliberateness of disposition and diligence. As the brain behind Ice Box Nigeria Limited, Ogunaike’s momentum is not to be belittled. If the man could summon enough courage to break into the events and logistics industry, there’s very little that is out of his league in terms of potential future accomplishments.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ogunaike in 1982 in Ogun State, Ogunaike grew up to be a driven and self-motivated young man. His interest in business and the corporate world inspired him to get a BSc degree in Business Administration from Babcock University. He also did his MBA and promptly threw himself into the events and logistics industry with his Ice Box Nigeria Limited.

The idea behind Ogunaike’s Ice Box company is simple. The company supplies cold drinks to events, going so far as to set up mobile bars for clients who request it. Moreover, the company makes sure to offer different packages so that clients can choose whichever they want based on the size of their pockets.

While the Ice Box idea appears simple, difficulties abound in carrying it out. What if clients overestimate themselves? What if there are more people at the event than they planned for? Ogunaike’s staff take care of all these. Thus, at 40, the man has made a name for himself as a reliable event manager, the kind that makes events trend.

