Preparations Hit Top Gear for 2nd STEAM Fun Festival

Omolabake Fasogbon

The organisers of STEAM Fun Festival has announced that this year’s programme would be exposing children to happenings around the real world, away from classroom experience.

The initiative is a collaborative effort of four Edtech companies namely: 9ijakids, STEM-MET, Edufun Technik , Lagos STEAM UP as well as Access bank.

According to the Founder of 9ijakids, Titi Adewusi, STEAM which is an acronym of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics is programmed to prepare children for future challenge by equipping them with diverse set of problem-solving and digital skills.

The 2nd edition of the programme, which is billed for July 23, 2022 is themed, “STEAM From Classroom to the Real World”, which Adewusi said would explore various aspects of STEAM including robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, internet of things, coding, animation, graphics design, games, and fun science experiments.

She said, “STEAM is the foundation for modern-day economic growth and equipping young children with the required skills is critical if Nigeria wants to fully reap the benefits of a digital economy. Thus, the event aimed to spark a love for STEAM education”

The event which will take place at Landmark Centre in Lagos will be graced by experts and seasoned speakers including Tele Aina, Nkem Begho, Oluwaseun Hamzat, Tolu Olowofoye ,Kunle Adenmosun and Oremeyi Akah of Interswitch.

Other speakers lined up for the programme included: Golibe Eze-Echesi, Emmanuel Oyelakin, Tomide Odusote, Hugo Obi, Martha Alade Michelle Ijomah and Mary Jane, amongst others.