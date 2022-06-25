Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Inaugurates New Exco

The youth wing of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Eti Osa Province in Lagos State has inaugurated a new body of executive members.

The event, which was largely attended by both members and friends of the province, was held at Miracle Breed Church.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Stronger Together’, Bishop Femi Soneye of Miracle Breed Church charged the new executives to work together to realise a uniform goal.

On his part, the newly elected Province Youth Director, Joel Obikoru, said that the new executive members would use the platform to provide opportunities for Nigerian youths in realising their dreams of singing and acting.

He also urged Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote for a credible candidate come 2023.

“What happened today is like a platform for us to work, if we don’t do this we won’t be able to operate.

“We all know that Nigeria is having leadership issues. So, we want to have so many people into politics, conquer the mountain of education and sports. We have many of our youths who feel that the church is not supporting them. “

We are here to support them through the platform.”

“I want to advice every youth to grab his or her PVC, if you don’t have PVC you’re an enemy of this country and the body of Christ. Every youth in Nigeria should grab their PVC and vote the right candidate come 2023 election.”

On his part, newly inaugurated Director of Sports Eti Osa province and Youth Leader, Ajah chapter said, “the youths today are gradually losing their sense of belonging in the society, when the youths are meant to be trained as leaders of tomorrow.

“Our youths should be encouraged and prepared for the task of the future. Many Nigerian youths are swayed into making money rather than preparing for their task as future leaders.”

Highlights of the event were a song presentation by Nigerian gospel artiste, Queen Esther also known as Cheena.