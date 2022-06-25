Nikki Laoye, Soul Snatcha Express Love, Commitment in ‘I Do’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Best friends turned lovers; that’s singers Nikki Laoye and her husband, Kunle Adeyoola, popularly known as Soul Snatcha have dropped a love song titled, ‘I Do’. Snatcha used to be one half of Nigeria’s music group, the Rooftop MCs. Recall that Snatcha proposed to Nikki Laoye in December 2021 in the presence of his four children.

Nikki Laoye and her ex-husband parted ways after seven years of marriage in 2018, while, Snatcha lost his wife, Adora in 2019. Since the news of their marriage went viral, fans had excitedly expected the love story would draw a soundtrack and the new jam is believed a perfect expression of their love and commitment to one another.

The couple teamed up with award-winning producer, Egar Boi to create the nostalgic tune. Laced with its captivating vibe and lyrics, the Afrobeats infused single, “I Do” is bound to become a favourite love anthem for couples worldwide. Snatcha & Nikki Laoye are also renowned for their relationship Podcast called “Meet The Snatchas”, sharing their personal truths, opinions & advice on important topics regarding love, relationships & blended family life.

Talking about the new single, they wrote on their YouTube channel, “Our Love Story is definitely a God-given second chance of a lifetime, we call it #RemixOfALifetime and this song is a perfect expression of our love and commitment to each other.”

Once speaking about their marriage, Snatcha said “Certain things happen and we would even be trying to grasp how it all came to be. It was so unlikely and unplanned. It was not something either of us had ever considered. I can categorically say God threw us at each other. It is a question we both ask ourselves because we never saw it coming. God inspired the decision and I have a history of trusting Him and He has a history of always giving me the best.”