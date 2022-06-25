NCPC’s Executive Secretary, Pam Bags Award

Justina Uzo





The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has been bestowed with an “Award of Excellence” by Making Life Better Care Foundation for Better Tomorrow, Abuja.

Speaking during the event at the organisation’s NCPC Corporate headquarters on June, 22, 2022, the President of the Foundation, Hajiya Aishata Abubakar said the recognition is for the role Rev. Pam has played in the country especially in the volatile areas.

“Pam’s visits to the crisis regions brought calm and restored peace,” she said.

Abubakar hinted that her Foundation considered the NCPC Executive Secretary worthy of an award of excellence as “you have indeed touched lives through peace keeping and you have used your office to better the lives of so many Nigerians.”

She urged Pam to use his good offices to touch more lives in order to add more value to the country.

Speaking at the event, Pam told his audience about NCPC, saying that the Commission is charged with the responsibility of airlifting Christian pilgrims from Nigeria to holy lands around the world such as the holy sites of Israel, Jordan and Rome, Italy as well as Greece.

Pam also said the Commission had recently flagged- off its 2021 main pilgrimage precisely on June 16, 2021 with pilgrims from FCT and Bayelsa State.

He spoke on the Commission’s modest achievements excitedly, pointing out what happened during the pandemic when they were able to airlift pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage exercise, the first time in the history of the Commission.

He said the state of Israel had shut its doors to pilgrims due to the Covid-19 pandemic and noted, “We took our pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan and we recorded zero abscondment.”

He thanked the Making Life Better Care Foundation for Better Tomorrow for honouring him.

He advised Nigerians to live together in peace and harmony not minding the differences in their religions. “Let us all be united in purpose. Unity and oneness is all we need to move this country forward,” he said.