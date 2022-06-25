Hypo Teams-up with NYSC, Lagos to Lead Hygiene Walk

Omolabake Fasogbon

Hygiene and sanitation brand, Hypo has led a hygiene sensitisation walk, along with National Youth Service Corps, NYSC and Lagos State Ministry of Health, to raise awareness on sanitation and toilet hygiene.

The walk which tagged, “Say No to Unsafe Toilets and Open Defecation”, is according to Hypo, designed to support the fight against open defecation and use of unsafe toilets in Nigeria.

The exercise began at Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Festac Town, with the support of Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteers in the NYSC who joined in spreading the message on safe toilet hygiene practices.

NYSC official representing, Apapa Local Government, Mr. Richard Aloye commended the NYSC members who had now become volunteers of the brand and its toilet rescue initiative

Aloye extolled their bravery and willingness to join in the campaign for a healthy living.

A major highlight of the programme was with the surprise appearance of Jpaul- BBNaija Reality TV Star and famous Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie who excited the crowd just before the walk.

Speaking on the sensitisation walk, Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Mr. Chidera Anele restated that the campaign was aimed at mobilizing high level support and resources towards building a new culture of safe defecation.

He noted that open defecation remained a public health concern not only in Nigeria but in Sub-saharan Africa which without proper sanitation, a waste from infected person could bring down a whole community.

He said, “It is the first-time the brand will be leading a walk of this magnitude and we are in awe at the level of turn out and participation by not only the Youth corps members, but also the youth corps officials and government office representatives. The aim is to enter neighbourhoods and aggressively comb communities to educate the public on the dangers associated with open defecation and unhealthy toilet hygiene practice” he said.

“Currently, there are over 2,000 Toilet Rescue volunteers from the NYSC, we will be embarking on our first batch of projects in Lagos across Local Governments nominated by the corps members” he stated.

During the walk, Toilet Rescue Volunteers and other stakeholders made stops at interval to lecture residents, share pamphlets while attending to questions from curious onlookers on the importance and methods to sustaining personal, family and environmental hygiene in the toilet by using the brand’s product.