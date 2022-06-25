How to Fix a Leaking Car Roof

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Whether you find water leaking from the passenger side of the car or from the roof to the driver’s side, you should find effective solutions to fix it. Interestingly, you can fix this type of problem yourself in your garage with the help of some auto sealant. These commercial products are formulated to effectively block leak holes and provide a waterproofing solution that prevents water from leaking into the car when it rains.

Still, it will help if you leave the severely damaged ceiling for professionals to fix, as such sealants will not help.

With this in mind, you should take the following helpful steps to fix a car roof leak.

#1. Inspecting Leak

If you’re not exactly sure that water is leaking from the car driver’s side of the roof, it’s best to find out where the leak is. Again, even if the roof is leaking, you should try to find the exact places where there are holes that let water in.

While working on the roof, please sweep out all the dirt and debris so that you can reach the ceiling unhindered. Wherever such leaks occur, you often get water stagnation. Again, it will help if you look for cracks and rusted areas, and a few bubbles should also tell where the leak is.

#2. Start Applying Sealant

After purchasing roof sealant, you should apply it to a certain hole following the manufacturer’s instructions. By now, you should know that this sealant comes with different formulations, consistency, and packaging, and as such, they will require different application methods. However, you will need to use an applicator pad or use a small piece of cardboard. Then, carefully rub the sealant over all of the pores while making sure you don’t rub them excessively on any particular area.

#3. Drying Sealant

After the sealant is completely applied, you should allow it to dry. The drying process often takes on 20 to 30 minutes, but you can use a hairdryer to speed up drying time. So, set the heat of the dryer to be appropriate and apply it evenly over the applied sealant.

#4. Test Sealed Roof for Leaks

Using your garden water hose, splash water on the roof of the car (around the sealant areas) to check if it’s still leaking. If the water doesn’t leak, you’ve done a wonderful job. Again, you may decide to repaint the roof of the vehicle depending on the type of sealant. But, if this problem persists, professional service may be required.

Things you’ll need:

Car Roof Sealant

Sealant applicator pad

Cotton Raga

Dryer

Garden water hose