Ford Trucks Ready for Heavy Duty in Nigeria

Ford Trucks has found a home in the Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle (HDCV) sector of the Nigerian economy. This was made known by Coscharis Motors, the sole distributors of Ford Trucks in Nigeria, during the presentation of the Ford Trucks brand at the recently concluded Lagos Motor Fair.

While presenting the Ford Trucks products to guests at the fair, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Coscharis Group, said “Ford Trucks is in this market to help fill identified logistics gaps in the areas of long and short distance haulage, construction, mines, refuse disposal, etc. Since the formal introduction of the brand into the market at last year’s edition of the Lagos Motor Fair, the brand has been making remarkable inroads into the Nigerian HDVC market. In order to help our customers keep their Ford Trucks on the road, Coscharis has invested heavily on after-sales facilities with OEM trained technicians, original parts and OEM recommended equipment. This is to show that the brand has truly come to stay in Nigeria.”

To further attest to the fact that Ford Trucks has found home in Nigeria, Babarinde said that Coscharis Motor is almost ready with its ultra-modern sales and aftersales facility for the brand at Ikeja, Lagos. Babarinde said, “Coscharis Motors has invested heavily on an ultra-modern sales and aftersales facility for Ford Trucks products, which is being set up in Ikeja and will soon be launched, to add zest to our product and service offerings to our esteemed Ford Trucks customers.”

Also speaking at the event, Helyn Osandu, General Manager, Sales, Ford Trucks, Coscharis Motors said, “We wish to remind our valued customers that purchasing a Ford Trucks product need not be a herculean task, as Coscharis Motors has arranged flexible finance schemes through Coscharis Mobility and a number of other financial institutions, whereby customers can purchase the trucks with equity contributions as low as 30% of the price of the trucks, while the balance is spread over a period of time.”

Some of the dignitaries present during the presentation of the Ford Trucks also expressed delight in the trucks. The Director R&D, National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Dr Fidelis Achiv said, “The trucks look strong and rugged. However, the NADDC is more interested in seeing the trucks fully assembled in Nigeria to deliver transfer of technology and job creation, among other values. Our doors are wide open to Coscharis Motors and all other local assemblers, to give them all the necessary support required to make this happen.”

Coscharis Motors featured two products from the Construction Series, namely, Tipper and Concrete Mixer; and one from the Tractor Series, the Tractor Head.

Ford Trucks has about 60 years of experience in truck manufacturing and product development for international markets. The specifications for the trucks available in Nigeria are 4×2, 6×4 and 8×4 Construction and Tractor series, powered by a powerful Ecotorq 12.7L automatic transmission engine, producing up to 2150 Nm of torque and up to 430 PS power among other features.

