Disability Commission synergies with World Bank, commonwealth to regulate activities

Folalumi Alaran

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) said that it was coordinating with the World Bank and the foreign Commonwealth office to bring all development partners together to monitor and control activities involving people with disabilities.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Lalu disclosed this in Abuja Yesterday while giving his speech at the thematic strategy launch program for PWD, organised by Sightsavers with European Union and the UK aid.

In addition, he stated that the federal government would begin documenting all organizations and parastatals that make claims to be aiding individuals with disabilities, and if found wanting, would hold those organizations accountable for their failed commitments.

The Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, added that as part of sustainable development goal, Sightsavers will continue to build alliance with the federal government and stakeholders to increase impact of its work through influencing and supporting the country’s fight against poverty.

He said: ” From the renewed global effort to leave no one behind through the sustainable development goals (Agenda 2030), we are working with the private sector in New and exciting ways, starting with the use of mobile technology in our health programmes; and working to demonstrate approaches to successfully deliver large scale and multi-country programmes”

” Implementing the strategy was not just enough for us, we needed a – system for monitoring our performance and progress, thus the balanced Scorecard tool was birthed and renamed SIM (strategy implementation and monitoring) card, guiding our work and measuring progress – like a SIM card drives a mobile phone. As part of achieving our strategy, capacities were developed by making investments in growth and learning and investments by ensuring that we have adequate resources. He added.