Clubs Storm Major General Jidda Retirement Golf Tourney

As Major General Adamu Jidda Retirement Golf Tournament slated for UBTH Golf Club, Benin City begins today, no fewer than 135 golfers will eventually tee-off at the event.

The golfers will cut across Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS); Sapele Athletic Golf Club, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Ogunu Golf Club, Warri, Delta State; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja, TYB Buratai, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Dolphin Golf Club, and Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos as well as the host club.

They are to participate in the men’s and ladies category, veterans, guests and sponsor events while the professional golfers will add glamour to the Saturday event.

The Jidda retirement golf event is being organised by Matthew Iduoriyekemwen led UBTH Golf Club management team in honour of their former Captain, Gen. Jidda for his successful retirement from service in the Nigerian Army.

The tournament is sponsored by Nigeria Army Corps of Supply and Transport; Kassid Investment Nigeria Limited as well as Committee of Friends.

However, golfers arrived the capital city yesterday for the cocktail while pairing draw for golfers will hold same night.

Similarly, the ceremonial tee-off will be performed by Gen. Jidda, Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu and host of others while the official tee-off is slated from 7-12pm. The presentation of trophies and other prizes is schedule for 6pm.