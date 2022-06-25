Abia 2023: Abia of Our Dream Possible, Says YPP Candidate

The Abia Gubernatorial Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor, has told a mammoth crowd of Abians that there is nothing unachievable in realising that “Abia in the mind’s eye of every progressive person.”

Nwafor, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice during the official declaration and unveiling of candidates of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Abia State, disclosed that he has taken several years to prepare his mind and consciousness for the daunting task of being the Governor of Abia State.

Nana added that he is mindful of the tremendous goodwill being invested by the citizens in partnering with him and YPP to restore Abia.

Present at the declaration are cheering crowd drawn from public servants, farmers, students, traders, artisans, professionals and others across religion and ethnic divides that was coordinated by the National Chairman of the YPP Comrade Bishop Amakiri, National Secretary and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party.

Nwafor insisted that “delivering an Abia that is secured, with an efficient civil service, effective health care, robust infrastructure development, houses at our doorsteps, profitable farming, thriving trade and commerce; is very possible”.

The foremost industrialist while paying glowing tributes to his Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate; Dr. Chima Anyaso reminded Abians that, “a team that has an industrialist as resourceful as Anyaso and unfettered commitment as displayed by candidates of the YPP in Abia is fit to break barriers.”

Highlight of the occasion was the formal defection of Hon. Ibe Nwoke, the Executive Chairman of Gov. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu’s home Council, Obingwa to the YPP. Nwoke is YPP’s candidate for the Obingwa/Ugwunagbor/Osisioma Federal Constituency. Popular Stakeholders of PDP, serving Aides of Gov. Ikpeazu also defected to the YPP.