Abdullahi Adamu’s Road to Perdition

It was so depressing watching the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu defend the dubious decision to replace Bashir Machina, the man that won the party’s Yobe North senatorial primary election, with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who evidently did not participate in the primary. APC’s list of senatorial candidates sent to the electoral umpire, INEC, now has Lawan for Yobe North. Adamu, who spoke last Monday after presenting Biodun Oyebanji, the governor-elect of Ekiti State, to President Muhammadu Buhari, claimed that Lawan participated within the approved timeline. He then struggled to defend his position without facts and figures.

“Go and find out from the person who is responsible for organising the primary. I have done my bit. I do know in my honour that he did participate within the timeline,” Adamu declared. This is a barefaced lie and I’m shocked that the APC National Chairman is unperturbed. While Machina was contesting the primary, which he won with 280 votes, Lawan was in Abuja battling to become APC’s presidential candidate. So, when and where was the senatorial primary election, which Adamu claimed led to the emergence of Lawan as a candidate, was organised? He could not provide an answer to this. Adamu simply wanted to settle Lawan who on June 8 contested for the APC presidential ticket, but lost to Bola Tinubu. The President of the Senate did not take part in the senatorial primary. This is the truth but Adamu cares less and surreptitiously replaced Machina. So sad!

The APC National Chairman’s decision to use his power and position to oppress Machina is disgraceful and all forces of good must rise against it. The removal of his name is illegal, inhuman and undemocratic. This is not the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). The leader of a party that claims to stand for justice must not be seen acting in this manner. I stand with Machina‘s decision to tackle his oppressors in the law court. So far, he has shown great courage and grit, insisting that he remains APC’s candidate for Yobe North.

Machina states: “I did not withdraw for anybody and will not withdraw.”

The same Adamu dubiously announced Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate of the APC during a meeting of the party’s NWC, few days to the primary. He presented it as if it was the decision of all NWC members. All lies! It was Adamu’s unilateral decision in support of his friend. This tentatively threw the APC into crisis. The APC governors and other members of the NWC had to move against Adamu. The party’s national organising secretary, Sulaiman Argungu openly ridiculed the APC National Chairman, saying it was his personal decision. “It’s just an information he gave us. All of us are entitled to our opinion. We are all democrats. This decision was never taken by the NWC, but an information given to the NWC,” Argungu said. At the end of the day, Adamu thoroughly humiliated himself.

The former minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, is equally enjoying the support of Adamu in his bid to steal the Akwa Ibom North-west’s Senatorial ticket. After his Abuja presidential race debacle, Akpabio returned to Uyo and manipulated the system. He desperately wanted something to keep him relevant in 2023. This former governor, with the support of Adamu, organised a fraudulent fresh senatorial primary election on June 8. An earlier primary election held on May 27 had produced Udom Ekpoudom, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police. The State Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntuekpo, cited imaginary security infractions during the May 27 primary and got approval from the national headquarters to conduct a fresh one. Akpabio won the scam primary and his name forwarded to INEC.

Ekpoudom is not the type that will succumb to oppression. I expect him to legally challenge this absurd, ridiculous and highly provocative conspiracy. The primary election that produced Ekpoudom was properly monitored by INEC as constitutionally required and Ekpoudom declared the winner.

That was why INEC expressed shock about Akpabio’s sudden candidacy. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, declared that the commission did not monitor any primary outside the one conducted on May 27 that produced Ekpoudom. Igini said: “Senatorial primary was conducted on the 27th of last month. Was he (Akpabo) an aspirant on that day? The answer is no. And the report of that day has been written since. That event has taken place and concluded before the presidential thing came up. He’s the one people should be asking questions if he participated in that primary. INEC is not involved in the conduct of party primaries. We are just an observer.”

The law does not allow INEC to reject candidates submitted to them by parties. So, for now, Akpabio is the illegal candidate of APC for Akwa Ibom North-west. But it is only for the moment as I expect the law court to deliver justice. INEC’s position as explained by Igini will be very useful to Ekpoudom in court. The election umpire’s report is admissible as evidence whenever an aggrieved candidate goes to court. Ekpoudom should quickly apply for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of INEC’s report for presentation as evidence.

Adamu’s reign as APC’s National Chairman may be one of the shortest in the history of the party if he continues running a one-man show with unprecedented impunity. Of course, Adamu inherited a culture of impunity in the party, but I thought he would ensure a bit of difference. It may never happen. This APC National Chairman has decided to just continue with this ugly culture. He amplified it so early in his tenure. He is also so happy sidelining the party’s NWC. That was why two national vice chairmen of the party recently accused him of rendering the body useless.

A joint statement by the National Vice Chairman, North-west, Salihu Lukman and National Vice Chairman, South-west, Isaac Kekemeke said all was not well with APC’s NWC and called for vigilance/urgent intervention. They accused Adamu of usurpation of other executives’ functions, adding that he was guilty of unilaterally taking decisions without consultation and approval of committees as required by the party’s constitution.” The two chieftains urged the party stakeholders to call the national chairman to order “before his actions will damage the party completely.”

Adamu assumed this position with the mentality of a dictator. He can’t change. By last Thursday, he was threatening Machina, saying, “Machina should be careful; his issue is getting out of hand. As far as I am concerned, as chairman, my party did not violate any law.” I know that very soon, Adamu would be changed by the genuine change agents in the party.

Tribute to My Mother

Call her “mother for all” and you will be right. That’s my mother, mama Susan Taiwo Adebowale who passed on at 85 last Sunday in Mende, Maryland, Kosofe LG of Lagos State. Just like the late famed mother Theresa of Calcutta, who lived a life of service to humanity, my mother lived for all, taking care of the children of family, friends and relations. Mama Maryland, as many love to call her, having settled in Maryland, Lagos with her late husband, 65 years ago, was our own “Mother Theresa of Maryland.” Mama, who was a successful trader and community leader, shared her life with many. Hers was a happy life rich in service to humankind. This was the central focus of my mother’s days on planet earth.

Mama Maryland was a woman of astonishing determination, modest and without slyness. She was continuously enthusiastic to see the best in others. She carried herself with grace and difference. Many will never forget how she raised and improved the lives of countless people and readily overextended a helpful hand to those she hardly knew. She willingly did kindnesses without asking for reciprocity. Mama possessed that angelic capacity to know just how to enhance the life of people around her.

Born in Erigo, Ijebu North-east LG of Ogun State in 1936 to Ijebu parents, Mama Maryland relocated to Lagos as a teenager to live with her elder brother, late Joel Adesina. It was while living with him that she married my late father. The matrimony produced six children. Mama went into trading and became a huge success in her native Mende. She was the Otun Iyalode of Mende.

Mama Maryland had a major health challenge at old age. She was 75 then, but she remained undaunted. Even when it was clear that the end was near, she was fearless. The ailment took her right hand but she quickly learnt to use her left hand for feeding. She never for once challenged her creator for her health misfortune. Rather, her faith was strengthened and ceaselessly prayed. By God’s unlimited grace and her absolute indefatigable spirit, she lived for another 10 years.

Mama Maryland has returned to her maker a victorious soul. I’m convinced that Almighty God (pleased and approvingly) told her on arrival, “welcome and well done my child.” My mother lived a virtuous life. She ran very well and finished her race distinctly. May her specimen of prudent and virtuous living continue to challenge us as we continue to run. As excruciating as it is to say farewell to Mama Maryland, I give praise and thanks to my father in heaven for making it possible for me to experience this world through her. Through her, I have learnt not to mourn like an unbeliever. I also take solace in the treasured writings of Arabian Kahlil Gibran who said, “in the heart of every winter, there throbs a spring, and behind the veil of each night, a smiling morning.”

Mama Maryland, not even death could dim your star on earth. You stood for all that is respectable, honourable and great in life. The candle of love you lit in our hearts shall never be put out. May Almighty God continue to bless you in his kingdom. Mama Maryland remains immortal as long as reminiscence lives. The countless people whose lives she touched continue to hold her in enduring esteem and affection. Rest in peace my dear mother. Rest in peace. Rest in peace.