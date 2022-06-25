 2023 Presidency: Bala Rabiu Drums Support for Kwankwaso 

Businessman and Managing Director of Balnara Universal, Nafiu Bala Rabiu, has implored Nigerians to vote for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNNP) presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the forthcoming elections.

Rabiu described the former governor of Kano State as the only and best man for the presidency given his antecedents in politics and track record as the governor of Kano State.

In a show of solidarity, Rabiu who was one of the dignitaries that graced the NNNP presidential primary in Abuja, maintained that Nigeria needs a man like Kwankwaso to get out of the woods.

He said, “Kwankwaso has a strong reputation for excellence and integrity; thus is evident in his legacy in educational reforms, infrastructural development and human capital development as a former governor.

“His tempting profile and achievement is a testament to his capacity to hit the ground running if elected Nigerian president come 2023.”

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 elections heightened, Kwankwaso has also urged youths in the country to register and get their permanent voters cards (PVCs) so they can cast their votes in 2023.

He also charged the youths in the country against engaging in acts of violence during and after the elections.