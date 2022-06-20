Zidane Wants Immediate Return to Football Management

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he is looking to return to management after 12 months without a job.

The former Real Madrid boss left his post last summer and has been tipped to wait until after the 2022 World Cup in the hope of taking control of the France national team from Didier Deschamps, whose contract expires after the tournament.

There has also been plenty of speculation that Zidane could join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but sources have confirmed to 90min that the Frenchman is not considering the job.

However, he did tell Telefoot that he is ready to make a return to work.

“I think I still have many things to contribute as a coach, or at least some,” he explained.

“I want to continue because I still have this illusion, it’s my passion. I still feel the flame inside.”

New PSG Sporting Advisor, Luis Campos, was interested in working with Zidane, but the former Real boss was not convinced that a move to the Parc des Princes was in his best interests, particularly given his illustrious history with arch rivals Marseille.

Instead, Nice’s Christophe Galtier is expected to be given the role at PSG, with Mauricio Pochettino set to be relieved of his duties imminently.

