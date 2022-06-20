Vitapur Bags SON Certification for Quality, Standard



A subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, Vitapur Nigeria Limited, has earned the much coveted certification of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) on Integrated Management System ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 after conducting an intensive audit of the Company’s factory and its production processes.



A statement from Vitapur indicates that the development has placed the Company as the first insulation manufacturing company in Nigeria to possess integrated management system certification. According to the statement, the certification, is a clear demonstration of Vitapur’s commitment to offering quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.



By the certification, ISO 9001:2015 elaborate on Quality Management System ensures that all customers and stakeholders’ needs are met. Products are built to the required standards so that the requirements are met in terms of quality and customer satisfaction. This standard is in conformation to world best standard practices, this means that the same product quality that can be gotten in Europe or anywhere in the world, is the same product that will be gotten at Vitapur.



On the other hand, ISO 14001:2015 focuses on the Environmental Management System, what this implies is that, in terms of the environment, Vitapur has been certified as being land and environment conscious. The blowing agents and chemicals used for their products are green chemicals which means that they are Ozone friendly chemicals. This management system also focuses on waste management and the general housekeeping of the factory.



Commenting on the certification, Vitapur’s General Manager, Engineer Yemi Mofikoya, said : “ it is a big deal to us at Vitapur Nigeria Limited to be the first and foremost insulation company in Nigeria to be certified by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), most especially with a 3-in-1 Integrated Management System. We sincerely appreciate all of our clients and thank them for their continual support and patronage over the years.

We also want to use this opportunity to assure our customers and interested stakeholders that Vitapur as a company is committed to delivering products of good quality and standard that meet our customers’ expectation and requirement.”

He stated that Vitapur Nigeria Limited was the largest indigenous manufacturer of rigid polyurethane insulated products in Nigeria.

