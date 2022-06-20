UN Global Compact Network Nigeria to Boost Business Sustainability

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria has promised to promote greater cross-functional collaboration among business corporations to tackle issues of sustainability in the post-COVID-19 era.

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria is a business-led sustainability initiative of the United Nations Global Compact that was inaugurated in Nigeria in 2007 during the Nigerian Economic Summit.

The Chair of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Mrs. Soromidayo George, stated this at a one-day Open House and on boarding session of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria at the weekend in Abuja.

George was represented at the event by the Board member, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and Company Secretary of MTN Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah.

According to her, the event with the theme: ‘Business Case for Sustainability’, sought to encourage fights against global uncertainty, economic recession, climate change and social development issues affecting the future of humanity.

She said: “The theme resonates with how we can promote greater cross-functional collaboration in addressing some of our country’s greatest sustainability challenges.

“Our local network works tirelessly to stimulate the creation of local connections and catalyses companies and stakeholders to adopt our 10 principles and set ambitious targets to achieve Agenda 2030 in Nigeria.

“We strive to mobilise a local movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders with the aim of improving the lives of future generations, guided by the 10 Universal Principles and the 17 SDGs.”

She commended SDGs, Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, 2022 Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 27) in Africa and African Union’s Agenda-2063 for providing economic opportunities in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Also speaking, Naomi Nwokolo, executive director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria and Chair, African Regional Network Council- United Nations Global Compact, stressed the need for commitment to business principles to achieve targets.

She urged participants to remain committed to the implementation of the 10 principles that were categorised into human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

