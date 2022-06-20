TotalEnergies Shareholders Okay N6.18bn Final Dividend





Kayode Tokede



The shareholders of Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc have approved a final dividend of N6.18billion dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.



The dividend represents an N18.20 per share to be distributed as the final dividend for the year.



The company had earlier distributed the sum of N1.36 billion as interim dividends, representing N4.00 per share.



Addressing shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Jean-Phillipe Torres said despite global, national, local and social challenges the company’s profit after tax increased by an unprecedented 712per cent from N2.06 billion to N16.8 billion.



“We remain steadfast in our commitment to renewable energies and by the end of 2021, a total of 131 service stations had been solarised, a further 125 stations are planned for solarisation in 2022. Over 1.5 million people in Nigeria have benefited from the sale of 400,000 TotalEnergies solar lamps, we have also B2B solar hybrid solutions in Nigeria.



“TEMNPLC remains very active in the lubricant market and has continued to grow its market share which by the end of the year stood at 17per cent. The company commenced installation of its end-of-line automated machines at its blending plants which will be concluded in 2022. It will increase the production output of small-pack lubricants by about 30per cent.



“At the 2020 AGM, our shareholders unanimously gave management the mandate to establish a domestic commercial paper programme of N30 billion, this was implemented in 2020.



“The restructuring and refinancing of the company’s debt profile using commercial papers contributed to improved liquidity and positive cash flow. I am pleased to report that the commercial paper issuance was fully repaid from cash reserves in August 2021,” Torres said.



Torres said the staff at TotalEnergies’ remain at the forefront of the company’s success.



According to him, “Our staff are indeed a great asset. Considering the challenges and uncertainties of the economy, we believe that your company performed creditably, and this is a testament to the passion and commitment of its staff.



“I am confident that our structure and workforce will enable us deliver excellent returns to our shareholders in 2022 and beyond.”



He added that TotalEnergies has transformed into a true multi-energy company and poised to play its role in the energy transition.



“With your support and an enabling environment, 2022 should be a year of sustaining the momentum,” he said.



Despite operational challenges, the company’s financial result for the year ended December 31, 2021, showed strong growth in earnings as the oil firm’s profit increased by 717per cent from N2.06billion in 2020 to N16.86 billion in 2021.



The result shows continued headline growth and resilience across all financial indicators, amidst macroeconomic headwinds during the year under review.





