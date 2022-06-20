Stanbic IBTC Urges Women to Engage in Wealth Building Investments



Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has called on women to engage in wealth-building investments for the collective progress of their finances and businesses.



This was disclosed at the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), June 2022 Roundtable Session, themed: “The Woman and Her Money: Empowerment through Business, Trusts, Private Banking, StockBroking, and Insurance.”



Speaking, Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Busola Jejelowo said despite the positive impact that women-owned businesses have on the society, there are still untapped wealth building opportunities that can be explored to improve their businesses and finances.



She said: “Despite the challenges women face, we continue to play a significant role in driving the economic, social and cultural development of our communities. In Nigeria, more than 41 per cent of small businesses in Nigeria are run by women, with over 23 million female entrepreneurs operating in this segment. Imagine if all these women begin to invest their funds in veritable assets. The returns they will get on their investments will be indeed substantial. However, many women are not aware of financial opportunities due to the low level of financial literacy in the nation. This is part of the reason why we have organised this event.”

The Executive Director, Clients Solution Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that the focus of the conference was to primarily build the confidence of the businesswoman in the Nigerian market and provide a platform for sensitising women on wealth creation through opportunities with alternative investments, access to business financing and working capital, use of insurance to protect their wealth and many more.

