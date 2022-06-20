Humanitarian Foundation Felicitates Bello at 47

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Founder of Enemona Humanitarian Foundation, Gabriel Onoja, has felicitated the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on his 47 birthday, describing him as a dogged and resilient youth who has given account of his 47 years on earth as a young leader.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja to mark the 47th birthday anniversary of the state governor.

The President of the Enemona Humanitarian Foundation, Onoja, said Bello’s leadership has united the Kogi people since he became governor.

The statement rejoiced with the governor for the good health of mind and body granted him by God all through these years, especially the grace to lead Kogi State in the past six years.

Onoja stated that Governor Bello’s life has been an inspirational story of courage, dexterity, ‘can do mentality’, and that of consistency in championing what he believes in.

The statement particularly identified his uncommon approach to issues of security, unity of the citizens and ensuring that youths and women take their place of pride in leadership of the state.

While wising the governor many enterprising years ahead and a peaceful completion of his term as governor of Kogi State, he urged him to do better like he has always done in ensuring that the state remains secure and peaceful.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

