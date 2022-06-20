Hajj 2022: Sokoto to Airlift 420 Intending Pilgrims to Saudi

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) will commence the airlifting of over 420 intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj exercise.

Addressing journalists in his office, the Permanent Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Shehu Dange, disclosed that the 420 pilgrims, who are bid to depart the Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III international airport on Sunday would be the first phase of the 2022 Hajj operation from the state.

He disclosed that already, the agency has secured decent accommodation for the state pilgrims in Saudi Arabia who are 2,404.

According to him, “The state has 2,404 intending pilgrims all of whom were vaccinated against COVID-19 as enshrined by the Saudi Government.

“We have secured visas for over 1,500 intending pilgrims enough for three outbound flights to the Holy land, and the agency is in touch with the Saudi consulate in Kano for more visas to the rest of the intending pilgrims.

“We have also made adequate arrangements with the airport officials and other stakeholders and security agencies for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“In compliance with the Saudi protocols, we have strictly adhered to the mandatory age of 65 years for all intending pilgrims to the kingdom.”

He warned intending pilgrims to respect and obey the rules and regulations of the authorities of the Saudi Arabian kingdom during and after the hajj exercise.

