Gunmen Kidnap Mourners in Edo, Demand N60 million Ransom



Meanwhile, suspected gunmen have kidnapped 13 mourners along the Auchi-Benin Road, Edo State

Those abducted were said to be on their way home to Delta State from a burial ceremony in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.



One of the church elders who pleaded anonymity confirmed the abduction of the worshippers.

The elder who did not give his name disclosed that the gunmen hijacked the mini-bus conveying the victims, all members of God’s Will Mission owned by Archbishop Solomon Gbakara with headquarters in Orhuwhorun in Udu, Delta State.



According to him, the church members were said to have been waylaid amidst sporadic gunshots by the suspected kidnappers who whisked all occupants including the driver of the vehicle to an unknown destination.



It was further learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the kidnappers’ den.

However, another source disclosed that the hoodlums were demanding the sum of N60 million for the release of three top members of the church.



Contacted on his mobile phone, the Edo State Police spokesman Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor said that the police was yet to be notified of the incident, promising to call back once he is briefed.

