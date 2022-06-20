FCTA Inaugurates Committee to Recover N29bn Ground Rents Debt



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a coordinating committee on the recovery of outstanding ground rents owed the administration by property owners in Abuja.



The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade inaugurated the committee yesterday in Abuja. He said revenue generation has remained a talking point for the administration since inception.



He described funding to be the key in the running of government, provision of infrastructure as well as delivery of quality services to the residents of the Territory.



The permanent secretary lamented that funding of FCTA activities was being hampered due to paucity of funds needed for the running of a modern capital city such as Abuja.



“The decision to embark on recovery of Ground Rents has therefore, become a matter of necessity. We are serious about this. All those owing should come forward to settle their debts,” he said.



He recalled that the FCT Administration had migrated all revenue collections to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) via Remita Platform, to boost revenue generation in compliance with the Federal Government directive, adding despite all the efforts the rate of revenue generation has not met the realities on ground, hence the need to exploit other frontiers.



The nine-member coordinating committee is headed by the General Counsel, Secretary of Legal Services Secretariat, FCT, Muhammed Umar.

