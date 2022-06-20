Ex-NFF Scribe Sani Toro, former Super Eagles Assistant Coach’s Kidnappers Demand N150m

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Kidnappers of a former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro; former Assistant Coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Garba Yila, and one of their friends, Alhaji Isa Jah are demanding N150million for their release.

This is as Sani Toro’s abduction has left his kinsmen in utter shock and disbelief

Sani Toro,former Commissioner of Sports, Bauchi State was abducted Saturday night on Abuja – Jos road along with a former Super Eagles Assistant Coach Garba Iliya.

According to reports, both men and one of their friends, Alhaji Isa Jah were said to be travelling back to Bauchi after they attended the wedding of the son of a former NFF President, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.

A source close to the family who pleaded anonymity said, “Yes, it is true that he was driving with two of his friends when they were kidnapped on Saturday.

“And the kidnappers are demanding N150 million as ransom before they are released. They are demanding ransom for N50 million for each of them” .

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Ahmed Wakili, who also confirmed the abduction of the victims, said he could not give full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

Wakil Superintendent of Police said: “Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons who told me he was kidnapped around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja.

“I don’t have much details but I’ll communicate to you more details, as I get them” .

Meanwhile, the abduction of Toro by gunmen has left his kinsmen in utter shock and disbelief..

In his reaction to the incident, the Sarkin Yakin Bauchi and Head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame expressed shock over the unfortunate development, and pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the their son.

The traditional title holder who lamented that the victims had different health challenges, said they should be pitied by their captors.

He called on government to help in ensuring the safe return of the abductees .

