Enugu PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Peter Mbah, Promises to Grow State’s GDP to $30bn

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Mbah has said he would grow the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $4.4 billion to $30 billion if elected.

Mbah, who made this known yesterday, while interacting with newsmen on what he intends to achieve, said part of his plan was to make Enugu the preferred destination for tourism and investment as well as a peaceful place to live in.



Mba, who is a former Commissioner of Finance in the state, also used the occasion to announce Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai as his running mate in the election.



He noted that in terms of GDP growth, Enugu currently sits on the 25th position, behind Lagos, Rivers and Delta states which are the top three, with $33 billion, $21 billion and $16 billion respectively, adding that his administration would change the narrative if given the mandate in 2023.



“We hope to move to the top if given the opportunity” he said.

“We will achieve this by undertaking ambitious projects which will be largely driven by private sector enabled development,” he added.



Mba, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, maintained that achieving the feat would require a lot of disruptive measures, which includes creating enablers for businesses to thrive in terms of procurement of property and registration, construction permit, setting up of business and enforcement of contract and development in Infrastructure and security.



He noted that he also intends to massively invest in agricultural activities which constitutes over 40 per cent of the state’s GDP, adding that his administration would open up industries that would tap into the mineral resources in the state such as limestone.



“This will bring in more investors to come in and invest,” Mba said, adding that he was driven by the desire to serve the people of Enugu state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

