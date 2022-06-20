ACCA Launches ‘Recycle for Education’ Initiative

James Emejo in Abuja

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced the launch of its ‘Recycle for Education Drive’ in Nigeria.

The initiative is in commemoration of World Environment Day 2022, aimed at supporting vulnerable out-of-school children with access to basic education, through funding from waste recycling by ACCA member communities across the country.

The ‘Recycle for Education Drive’ is in collaboration with FlexiSAF foundation and W.A.S.T.E Africa, a transformational organisation for the advancement of waste management in Africa.

According to ACCA Nigeria Country Head, Mr. Tom Isibor, “The collaboration aligns with ACCA’s decade-long commitments to the UN SDG’s, including partnership for the goals (SDG17), to create awareness about recycling and its positive impact on the environment (SDG12), towards providing access to quality education (SDG4) in Nigeria.” Founder of WASTE Africa, Ms. Olufunto Boroffice described the collaboration with ACCA as timely and impact-driven, acknowledging that it is a welcome development to its partnership

