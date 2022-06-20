‘75 Percent of Jobs Will be Soft Skills Intensive by 2030’

Ugo Aliogo

The Founder of Tantalum Academy, Mithum Hamath, has stated that by the year 2030, 75 percent of jobs would be soft skills intensive, noting that the demand for soft skills exceeds supply up to 45 percentage points.

He hinted that one fourth of employers have difficulty filing entry-level vacancies because applicants lack soft skills.

Hamath, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, during the official launch of the academy, said 42 percent of businesses need leadership skill for the digital future, and three quarter of organizations report a workforce skills gap.

He also stated that Tantalum Academy has developed the idea of games to promote learning and improving personal effectiveness especially in the workplace.

He said the academy blends emotional skills, social skills and business competencies into a single concept that is crucial to the success of any individual.

Hamath explained that there is a need to blend technology with life and work skills to deliver transformational social impact.

According to him, “The academy emphasizes on the relevance of soft skills and ability to communicate. The impact of gamified learning is tied to improved performance on the job. The essence is to promote skills and confidence and making behavioral change. While through the gamified learning experience, individuals learn instantaneously in an existing atmosphere. The gamified learning programmes are indeed path breaking approach to competency development. The gamified learning is very futuristic in its approach as people want to learn. It promotes effective learning beyond physical training.

