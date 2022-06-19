US President, Biden, Falls During Bicycle Ride

US President, Mr. Joe Biden, yesterday fell while riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware.

Biden, who did not suffer any injuries, fell off his bicycle while attempting to greet a group of reporters and residents at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says, “I’m good.”

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.

The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip.

The result: “a mad scramble of Secret Service and press,” a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall.

“No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said.

“The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the official added.

As the oldest US president, Biden’s health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

In November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as “healthy” and “vigorous.”

Taking a few questions from reporters yesterday, Biden said he was “in the process of making up my mind” about easing some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in order to soften inflationary pressures.

He said he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

