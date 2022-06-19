Two Years After, Ibidunni Ighodalo Remembered

It was the celebrated American poet, Maya Angelou, who said: “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”

Without a doubt, Angelou’s profound words remind one of the life and times of Ibidunni Ighodalo, the beautiful and high-flying event planner, who died in 2020. For a good reason, she has continued to live in the hearts of many, especially her husband, Pastor Ituah, and other family members, since she passed on.

The ex-beauty queen died in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a month to her 40th birthday.

She had breathed her last while on an assignment to set up a COVID-19 isolation centre for the Rivers State government.

Since she passed on, the family, at the instance of her husband, has continued to organise memorial services in her honour at the popular Trinity House, Lagos.

As usual, the event was held again last week at the church, amidst an outpouring of emotions.

During her lifetime, Ighodalo, who ran Elizabeth R, an upscale event planning company, was strikingly beautiful and blessed with graceful steps. Her smile was also infectious. You would have thought she did not have any worries in life. But the former beauty queen chose to be happy, despite what life had thrust at her. She lived her life for humanity.

Indeed, she never wished to part, forever, with her loved ones when she died at the young age of 39. The former beauty queen had wanted to live longer to see her dreams come true. And she had them aplenty, including marking her 40th birthday. In fact, the late co-pastor of Trinity House Church in Lagos and founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation would have, in her wonted style, used the occasion to touch lives in her humanly best possible way.

