Triumphs and Grace of Timi Alaibe at 60: Obasanjo, Amaechi, Others Honour Prominent Bayelsa-born Politician

HIGH LIFE

The saying that birds of a plume always gather together has been taken for granted. However, during moments of great sadness or celebration, this maxim comes alive. A few days ago, the aristocracy of Nigeria’s society took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate Timi Alaibe, the Bayelsan technocrat, businessman, and politician. It was his 60th birthday. Yet, judging from his cheerful and forward-looking disposition, one can tell that Alaibe still has a lot of majestic cards up his sleeves.

It is no great mystery that Alaibe is one of the most progressive minds in the country at the moment. Different from his peers who would rather shut themselves in or find ways to demonstrate to others that they are the elite, Alaibe maintains a humble front before all and sundry. But this does not stop him from easily exchanging ideas with the chosen of Nigeria’s society.

Among the prominent persons that were at the celebration were former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; well-known billionaire businessman, Sholaye Jeremi; and many others. Each of these raised a glass in a toast as they celebrated the man from Bayelsa who does not rub his heritage in anybody’s face, but still makes his conduct and communication as noble as possible to represent his people well.

Indeed, Alaibe has represented himself and his people well in the last decade. From managing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to playing an advisory role in all things South-south, the man has done well. So, at 60, he is worth celebrating. Thus, he did not have to ask twice before the big wigs of Nigeria’s industry and politics made their way to Lagos to throw a party on his account.

