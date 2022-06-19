Terrorists Attack Two Churches in Kaduna Community, Kill Three, Abduct 44



By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Four people have been killed while 44 others were abducted by terrorists in an attack on two churches in Rubu community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.



Sources said the terrorists attacked worshipers at St. Moses Catholic Church and Maranatha Baptist Church in the community on Sunday during worship service.

Three people were said to have been killed in the attack on Catholic Church while 30 people were abducted at Maranatha Babtist Church.



Most of those abducted are said to be women and children.

Those who sustained injuries were said to have been taken to the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment.



The President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Awemi Maisamari who confirmed the incident disclosed further that one person was killed while 14 others were abducted in a similar attack on Saturday at Mararaban Kajuru, also in Kajuru LGA.



Maisamari said, many people were still missing in the attacks on the churches.

“The village head of Rubu informed me of the attacks on churches in this community today. From information made available, three people were killed while 30 others were abducted. Some people were injured, some are still missing as I speak with you.



“On Saturday, one person was killed, while 14 others were abducted in Mararaban Kajuru which we thought was a safe place”, he said.



The Kaduma state government also confirmed the incident, saying three people were killed while while unspecified number of people were abducted.



In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits attacked three communities, looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.



“On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.



“According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu”, Aruwan said

He said, “In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.”



The statement said three locals, identified as Peter Madaki (Ward head of Ungwan Fada), Elisha Ezekiel (Resident of Ungwan Fada) and Ali Zamani (Youth leader of Rubu) were killed in the attacks.



Aruwan added that, two persons were left injured in the attacks: one Aniro Mai, and a yet-unidentified woman.

He said, “An unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped, according to the received reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.”



The statement said the Acting governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attacks in the strongest terms and sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.



The commissioner said the the Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.



“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceeed.

Citizens will be briefed on emerging developments”, he added.

