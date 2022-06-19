Support Okowa as Atiku’s Running Mate, Group Tells Southern Leaders





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The South Renaissance Movement (SRM) has urged regional leaders kicking against the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sheathe their sword.

Specifically, the group urged Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President General, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu and President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor to rethink their position.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Sorokwu, the movement absolved Okowa of any blame over the purported betrayal of the south by accepting the position.

Maintaining that the outburst by the leaders was unwarranted, the group stressed that Okowa’s nomination, as Atiku’s running mate was a boost for the aspiration of the southern part of the country.

It added that the war-like posture of the group contravened the spirit of a united Nigeria.

The elders under the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) had in a statement accused Okowa of betraying the south by accepting the running mate slot to Atiku.

However, the group accused the leaders of fanning the embers of disunity, noting that their position was akin to asking the south to boycott the 2023 elections because the presidency was not ceded to the zone.

Sorokwu said the position of the leaders wa unfortunate, given their pedigree as elder statesmen in the country.

“Okowa is a known loyal party man and will always submit to the dictates of the party. Since the winner of the PDP presidential ticket is from north, obviously the running mate will come from the South.

“Both the South-east and North-east have not had a shot at the presidency. The North-east having it will mean hope for the South-east,” former Chairman of Aniocha Local Government Area, who leads the group, said.

He added: “As a group, we have very high regards for these elder statesmen but we need to set the records straight. We want to make it clear that the Delta state governor didn’t commit any crime or betray the political aspiration of the south as insinuated by the elders.

“Okowa, instead was one of the people that worked for power to shift to the South, howbeit, he does not believe that politics or issue of power shift must be a do or die affair.

“We appeal to them to see the emergence of Okowa as a call to service of our fatherland. We crave their support as fathers and not antagonism. We all need power shift to the South but we most go about it democratically.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard insinuations that Governor Okowa is working against the interest of the South. The governor is a fine gentleman that won’t betray any agreement for whatever reason,” he stated.



