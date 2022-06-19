NPFL: Peseiro to Watch Kwara Utd, Sunshine Clash in Ilorin

Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, will be at the Kwara Sports Stadium in Ilorin today to watch the Match-day 34 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture between Kwara United and Sunshine Stars.

Over the years, Nigerian football fans have clamoured for the inclusion of home-based players in the National team. Former boss Gernot Rohr was not a fan of players in the domestic league, and he never hid it.

However, when Peseiro was employed, part of his contract with Nigeria was that he would follow up on the league.

The Portuguese tactician is keeping to his part of the bargain, as he shared pictures of himself at the Ilorin International airport ahead of Sunday’s fixture when the Afonja Warriors welcome the Akure Gunners.

Peseiro should have a good watch, as it promises to be an interesting game. Only a point separates the teams who occupy 6th and 7th positions on the table.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

